Santa Cruz County workforce report shows lower unemployment, more people living with parents

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County's 2019 State of the Workforce report that identifies the county's challenges and areas of growth was released Thursday.

The report by Beacon Economics showed that wages are rising, the number of residents attaining post-secondary education degrees is higher than other Central Coast counties and unemployment is near historic lows.

It also showed the highest-paying jobs in the county by median wage. Computer and mathematical occupations come out on top with a median wage of $77,000. It is followed by management at $63,000, and architecture and engineering at $56,000. Residents 25 years old or older earned higher wages working outside of county.

The report also captured challenges the county is facing. The number of people between 25 and 29 years old who still live with their parents or in-laws increased from 17% in 2012 to 46% in 2017. According to the College/Career Indicator, fewer that one-third of Santa Cruz County's high school graduates are considered prepared for college. The state average is 42%.

"Without action, the housing crisis will continue to pose significant challenges for Santa Cruz County's workforce, particularly younger workers and those in the earlier phases of their career. The county can also do a better job preparing students for college, which increasingly is one of the only paths to staying in the community where they grew up," said Adam Fowler, the Director of Research for Beacon Economics.

The report also showed differences between North and South County. North County jobs grew two times faster than South County jobs between 2012 and 2017. North County jobs also outnumber South County by nearly 5 to 1.

According to the report, the number of retirees in the county is on the rise. Santa Cruz County's retiree-to-worker ratio is higher than those in Alameda, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Monterey counties. The percentage of county workers with at least a bachelor's degree increased, but the county also lost more than 6,000 workers with less than a high school diploma. That reflects a nearly 30% decline in five years.

The county said the opportunities and challenges the data provides will help inform the Workforce Development Board's actions.

To read the full report: