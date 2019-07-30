News

Santa Cruz deputies arrest man on suspicion of vehicle theft, DUI

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 01:52 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 01:52 PM PDT

APTOS, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said he stole a truck.

A deputy was flagged down Monday evening in Watsonville by a person who wanted to report his Silverado pickup truck had been stolen a few minutes earlier.

The deputy shared the information with other deputies on patrol, and a few minutes later another deputy saw the pickup truck going northbound on Highway 101 near State Park Drive.

Deputes said they stopped the truck and arrested the person driving it. They said the driver was intoxicated, and they asked the CHP to start a DUI investigation.

The driver faces charges on suspicion of stealing the truck, having a stolen truck and DUI.

