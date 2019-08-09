News

Santa Cruz Jail inmate and officers hospitalized, released

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 08:11 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Santa Cruz Jail inmate and officers hospitalized released

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - One inmate and several correctional officers at the Santa Cruz County Jail were hospitalized, Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office tells KION that the incident started when an inmate is believed to have "ingested narcotics" during a pod search. The inmate is back in custody and most correctional officers have been released or are waiting to be released, as of 8:00 p.m. 

The pod search was at around 10:45 a.m. and officers allegedly found suspected drugs in the cell. The inmate who was seen swallowing the believed drugs was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Brian Cleveland says the inmate didn't show any symptoms and was released. 

However, over the next couple hours, several correctional officers began showing symptoms of "chemical exposure," and were transported to the hospital. Cleveland says as of Wednesday night it is not known if and how these offices are connected to the pod search. 

As of 8:00 p.m., the Santa Cruz County HazMat team remains by the jail. They are staying there as the Department of Justice works to identify what the substance in question is. 

Inmates in the unit with the impacted pod have been temporarily moved out. 

This is a developing story. 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

A firefighting bear makes his debut, the United States drops the bomb on Japan again, Charles Manson's followers commit mass murder, Nixon resigns, and Michael Brown in shot and killed in Ferguson, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Find out more about 21 of the world's most beautiful castles, fortified homes that are both a feast for the eyes and a time trip back to the bygone age during which they were created.

Read More »
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

You know you're paying too much for all sorts of things. But just how much?

Read More »