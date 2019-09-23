Santa Cruz man arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of drugs with intent to sell

Courtesy Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Police said they arrested a robbery suspect found with drugs late Sunday night.

An officer found 43-year-old Joaquin Romero, who police said was a suspect associated with a robbery. The officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop in the Woodstock's parking lot.

The officer said Romero had drug paraphernalia, cocaine, heroin and meth for sales.

He was arrested for probable cause in a robbery case and charges related to possession of drugs with intent to sell.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Cruz police at 831-420-5995.