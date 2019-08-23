Santa Cruz METRO reaches agreement with bus operators

Contract negotiations between metro and bus operators impact service

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - UPDATE 8/23/2019 1:00 p.m. A Santa Cruz METRO spokesperson tells KION it has reached an agreement with fixed route bus operators.

Operators said they are going to start accepting overtime on Saturday, and that will bring bus service back to normal.

Third union group SEIU employees, fleet maintenance and other staff members are still working on negotiations. Because that union has not called for job action, it does not impact service.

PREVIOUS STORY: If you depend on the Santa Cruz METRO system for transportation, you should prepare for cancellations or delays on certain trips.

For the past several months METRO and the bus operators union SMART Local 23 have been in contract negotiations.

Just recently the union called for bus operators to no longer accept overtime because demands haven't been met.

METRO CEO Alex Clifford said that's having a direct impact on customers.

Clifford said while contract negotiations are ongoing, riders should sign up on their website to get alerts about what routes could be impacted due to limited staffing.

Click here for information on how to sign up.