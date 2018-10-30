Santa Cruz police arrest suspected Tannery Arts arsonist

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - UPDATE: 10/30/2018 3:32 p.m. A man suspected of starting multiple small fires in the Santa Cruz area is behind bars.

The suspicious fires took place in the 1100 block of River Street on August 22. Santa Cruz Fire arrived and found two small fires within the planted area across from the Tannery Arts Center. The fires were quickly extinguished.

Months later, the Santa Cruz Police Department identified 25-year-old Eduardo Lopez, a transient as the arsonist.

Lopez was spotted Sunday, Oct. 29 walking in the 100 block of Emmett Street. He had two outstanding warrants and was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail for arson and felony vandalism.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Santa Cruz Police and fire are asking for the public's help identifying an arson suspect.

Officials say this suspect is responsible for felony vandalism at the Tannery Arts Center, and setting two small fires in some nearby landscaping.

While conducting follow-up investigation into the suspicious fires, police investigators were advised of a felony vandalism that had occurred within the Tannery Arts Center complex, at about the same time.

Detectives were able to recover several security videos from the surrounding area, and upon viewing them, were able to confirm the same unidentified male suspect was responsible for both crimes.

The suspect seen in these videos is described as being a male adult with a medium to thin build.

Santa Cruz Police and Fire investigators have been unable to positively identify this male suspect, and are hoping someone from the community will recognize the suspect, and come forward with information.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual or details surrounding this incident contact Detective Pendleton at 831-420-5832 or email spendleton@cityofsantacruz.com; Investigations Unit 831- 420-5820.