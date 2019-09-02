News

Santa Cruz Police investigate shooting on Highway 9

Posted: Sep 01, 2019 06:05 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz Police are investigating a shooting that took place along Highway 9 near Vernon Street, Sunday. 

Santa Cruz Police Chief, Andrew Mills, said one person was shot in the shoulder and taken to Dominican Hospital. The man was later transferred to a medical center in San Jose. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening. 

"We don't know the relationship between these two men or what took place other than the fact that at least one person was shot. There could've been more. We're going to follow the evidence, see where it takes us, and evaluate from there," said Mills.

Officers closed Highway 9 at Vernon Street while they conducted a search of the area. Police said they were not able to locate the suspected shooter. 

The suspect is described as a bald, light skin, male with a muscular build. A witness told police the man was shirtless near the time of the shooting. 

Any potential witnesses are encouraged to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigation Unit at (831) 420-5820.

