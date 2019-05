SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz Police and Santa Cruz Fire are actively investigating an intentionally set explosion at the Gateway camp.

The PD says they will prosecute anyone who may have set this device.

This comes as officials work to help clear out the largest encampment in Santa Cruz, as a deadline was set for 10:00 today.

The encampment, however is still full of people and items.

