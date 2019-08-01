News

Santa Cruz police investigating shooting at metro station

Police looking for individuals involved

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 04:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 06:36 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz Police are working to identify two people involved in a shooting incident near the Metro Bus Station.

According to police, a conflict between the two led to several shots being fired. Both the suspected shooters and victim left the scene. It happened at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police did recover a firearm. Officers don’t believe anyone was hurt. They did find an unoccupied parked car that was hit multiple times. Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene.

Police are looking for additional video evidence in the investigation. Gang investigators are also following up on any possible connections to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or any witnesses to contact them at (831) 420-5820.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Santa Cruz police are investigating a shooting at the Metro Bus Station on Pacific Avenue.

Police said there are no injuries and it is not an active shooter, but they are searching for a suspect.

We will continue to update this developing story as information becomes available.

 

 

