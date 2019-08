credit: Santa Cruz Police Department

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz Police are looking for a man officers believe stole a gun from a car at a motel.

Police say he stole a gun from a car at a Super 8.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the man in the picture to call the police department.

The police chief also tweeted out a reminder to never leave an unsecured gun in a car.