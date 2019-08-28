Scam callers flooding San Benito County phones

Copyright 2019 CNN Each year, about 24 million Americans fall victim to phone scams.

Copyright 2019 CNN Each year, about 24 million Americans fall victim to phone scams.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Benito County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scam phone calls. They say residents in the county have been getting calls on their cellphones along with home and work land lines for several days.

The caller tells the person that they are the target of pending legal action, typically saying the persons Social Security Number has been suspended.

The Sheriff's Office says they are encouraging everyone to not give the caller any personal information and to not use automated prompts and do not call the numbers they leave for you.

They add that when in doubt, call law enforcement.