News

Scam callers flooding San Benito County phones

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 02:48 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 02:48 AM PDT

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Benito County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scam phone calls. They say residents in the county have been getting calls on their cellphones along with home and work land lines for several days.

The caller tells the person that they are the target of pending legal action, typically saying the persons Social Security Number has been suspended.

The Sheriff's Office says they are encouraging everyone to not give the caller any personal information and to not use automated prompts and do not call the numbers they leave for you.

They add that when in doubt, call law enforcement.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

At least five people were killed and 21 people injured when a gunman drove around shooting from his vehicle in West Texas on Saturday, authorities said.

Read More »
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

Jack the Ripper claims his first victim, Jimi Hendrix rocks in the early morning hours at the Isle of Wight, and the "People's Princess" dies in a car crash, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

Ty Cobb makes his major-league debut, Bob Dylan releases "Highway 61 Revisited," and Thurgood Marshall is confirmed as the first black justice on the Supreme Court, all on this day.

Read More »
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards give us a peek at the world's top 10 travel destinations, picked by travelers.

Read More »