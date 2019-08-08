News

School pick up and drop off: The rules police say parents need to follow

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 01:07 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:28 PM PDT

School pick up and drop off...
SALINAS, Calif. -

Wednesday marked the first day of school for hundreds of Central Coast students. As expected, it was a sea of cars and students once the final bell rang. "It's hectic getting into the school," said Everett Alvarez High School student, Jasmine Guerrero. 

"They'll go on the side and drop off their kids. They don't wait for people to cross. They just go," said a driver picking up a younger sibling. 

Salinas Police patrolled Everett Alvarez High School and around other campuses to make sure parents are following the rules of the road in a school zone. Sergeant Robert Hampson with the Salinas Police Department said drivers often forget the basic laws after a three-month-long summer. "We see a lot of people stopping in the roadway to unload children. We see people not stopping at the crosswalk for pedestrians. People are just in hurry and aren't being patient. They're not taking their time to get where they're going," said Hampson.

Hampson said drivers can be cited for stopping at a curb in a red zone, stopping in the middle of the road, and stopping in a bike lane. He said each of these violations could lead to very serious accidents. 
 
"One of these days they're going to be looking somewhere else, the kids are crossing, they don't see the lights, and they're going to run over a student," said the sister. 
 

In April, a Sherwood Elementary 2nd grade student was stuck by a car while walking home. The child suffered serious injuries. Officers want to ensure that does not happen again. "Leave a few minutes early. Leaving a few minutes early is better than taking a chance and having somebody get injured or having your car get involved in an accident," said Hampson. 

Heavy enforcement will continue near school zones for the remainder of the week. 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

A firefighting bear makes his debut, the United States drops the bomb on Japan again, Charles Manson's followers commit mass murder, Nixon resigns, and Michael Brown in shot and killed in Ferguson, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Find out more about 21 of the world's most beautiful castles, fortified homes that are both a feast for the eyes and a time trip back to the bygone age during which they were created.

Read More »
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

You know you're paying too much for all sorts of things. But just how much?

Read More »