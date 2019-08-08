School pick up and drop off: The rules police say parents need to follow

SALINAS, Calif. -

Wednesday marked the first day of school for hundreds of Central Coast students. As expected, it was a sea of cars and students once the final bell rang. "It's hectic getting into the school," said Everett Alvarez High School student, Jasmine Guerrero.

"They'll go on the side and drop off their kids. They don't wait for people to cross. They just go," said a driver picking up a younger sibling.

Salinas Police patrolled Everett Alvarez High School and around other campuses to make sure parents are following the rules of the road in a school zone. Sergeant Robert Hampson with the Salinas Police Department said drivers often forget the basic laws after a three-month-long summer. "We see a lot of people stopping in the roadway to unload children. We see people not stopping at the crosswalk for pedestrians. People are just in hurry and aren't being patient. They're not taking their time to get where they're going," said Hampson.