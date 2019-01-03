Seaside City Council applicants ready to fill vacated seat on the council

SEASIDE COUNCIL VACANCY

SEASIDE, Calif. - As many as thirteen applicants are set to make pitches to Seaside City Council members as to why they're the ones who should fill the vacated city council seat.

That seat was vacated to close out 2018 by former councilwoman Kayla Jones.

Council is expected to make a decision on who will fill that seat by the end of January.

Two of the names include Lanny Olis and Jamee Lynch-Moore who took time to speak with KION on what priorities they have in mind should they be appointed to the council.

"I was just a complainer," says Lanny Olis on why he decided to apply for the council seat. "I decided if I started attending and getting more involved I can be a part of the solution."

Olis says he isn't satisfied with the direction the city is taking in regards to road conditions and how the homeless community is being taken care of.

"We can't just tell them to move. We have to find them a place to live," he says.

Olis suggests much of what Lynch-Moore suggests in helping the homeless get shelter. Doing so would be what they describe as converting empty buildings into warming centers or other service locations for the homeless.

"We can do a better job providing a place to stay inside, especially with how cold it is right now," says Lynch-Moore.

Public education is another top priority for Lynch-Moore, who hopes she can catch the attention of current members on the Seaside City Council despite not growing up in Seaside.

"I know there's a lot of applicants on the list who have been lifelong residents," she explains. "But I also know that at some point you need some outside perspective."

Whether or not either person is selected remains up to the City Council, who will vote on the subject no later than January 24th.

Applicants will issue formal presentations to the city council on January 10th.

This is the list of those who have applied for the vacated seat on the council so far:

Alex Miller

Alissa Kispersky

Ayman Adeeb

Diana Ingersoll

Felix Bachofner

Gertrude Smith

Jamee Lynch-Moore

Lacey Raak

Lanny Olis

Nathan Morrison

Regina Mason

Roelof Wijbrandus

Tom Mancini

More information on the candidates can be found at this link