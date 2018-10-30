News

Seaside Fire talks smoke alarms and when you should change them

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 01:48 PM PDT

SEASIDE, Calif. - With Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, many will be ‘Falling Back.’

Along with winding back the clocks, fire departments recommend another important change- switching out the batteries on your smoke alarms.

Switching out your batteries every 6 months insures a safe keeping in your home in case of a fire.

Coming up at 6, KION’s Zach McIntyre talks to the Seaside Fire Dept. on ways to stay safe and what to do if your home does catch on fire.

