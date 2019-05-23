Seaside man found guilty of battery causing serious bodily injury and resisting a peace officer

SALINAS, Calif. - A Seaside man has been found guilty of battery causing serious bodily injury and resisting a peace officer.

Officials say 35-year-old Jobany Cruz Garcia was at a restaurant in Seaside with a group of his friends when the group became engaged in an argument with another group of males. They say Garcia turned around as if to leave and then, unprovoked, elbowed one of the opposing males in the face. Garcia then challenged him to fight him "one on one" and threw him to the ground. The victim sought medical treatment at the hospital and suffered a concussion, scalp hematoma, facial contusion, and a left subconjunctival hemorrhage.

When Seaside Police Officer Jose Silonzochilt responded to the scene, Garcia, who was being restrained by one of his friends, was yelling, and continuously attempting to engage in more fighting behavior. He refused to comply with Officer Silonzochilt's commands and physically resisted officers attempting to escort him out of the restaurant.

On May 23, 2019, Garcia was sentenced to three years probation, ordered to stay away from John Doe, and serve 150 days in the Monterey County jail.