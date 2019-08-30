Seaside plans to change golf course water source to allow for more housing

SEASIDE, Calif - Bayonet and Black Horse golf course uses potable or drinking water to keep it’s vibrant green grass. Seaside, which owns the golf course, wants to change the water source to recycled water.

According to the city, that would allow it to use the annual 500 acre-feet of water to serve more households in Seaside.

The city said re-allocating that water could support about 2,000 new dwellings.

