Seaside police investigating non-injury shooting near child's birthday party

SEASIDE, Calif. - Seaside police are investigating a shooting near a child's birthday party on Sunday.

At around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to Trinity Avenue and Prospect Street after receiving reports of gunshots. When they arrived, officers found bullet casings in the street.

Two suspects were seen running south on Prospect Street and west on Wanda Avenue. They were described as wearing hoodies, and one of the hoodies was gray. Officers did not find a gunshot victim.

Investigators found that the suspects had been shooting in the direction of a house where a child's birthday party was occurring.

If you have any information or attended the birthday party, you are asked to call Seaside police at 831-899-6748.