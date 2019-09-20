News

Seaside student named a top-30 finalist in national middle school STEM competition

Sep 19, 2019

SEASIDE, Calif. - The International School of Monterey announced that one of its 8th grade graduates has been chosen as one of 30 finalists in the Broadcom Masters middle school STEM competition.

Hannah Shu has been invited to Washington, D.C. to compete for more than $100,000 in awards. Shu will participate and meet challenges and meet with government officials to showcase her project while she is there from Oct. 25 to 30.

Shu has played violin since she was 8-years-old, and for her project, she researched whether smartphones are powerful enough to analyze the acoustic quality of various violins and help buyers find a high-quality instrument.

Her project earned honors at the Monterey County Science Fair and the California State Science Fair.

