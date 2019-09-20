News

Seaside woman sentenced to four life terms for attempted murder by arson

By:

SEASIDE, Calif. - A Monterey County judge has sentenced a Seaside woman to four life terms in prison for attempting to murder a family by arson in 2017. 

21-year-old Victoria Ramirez was also sentenced to three years in prison for assault, elder abuse and armed robbery.

Ramirez and her codefendant, Jennifer Vasquez, were found guilty by a jury. They also found the two committed the attempted murders with premeditation and deliberation and used an accelerant to fuel the fire.

The District Attorney's Office said Vasquez began harassing a former boyfriend, his mother and grandmother in 2015.

At one point, Vasquez went to his home with Ramirez, beat up the man's new girlfriend and tried to set the house on fire. Prosecutors said she specifically threatened the older woman, who is confined to a wheelchair.

