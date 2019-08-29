News

Seaside woman sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 07:03 PM PDT

SEASIDE, Calif. - A Seaside woman learned her punishment for the attempted murder of a family in 2017 by trying to set their house on fire.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney, 35-year-old Jennifer Vasquez was sentenced to four life terms in prison.

Vasquez was also sentenced to an additional five years in prison for stalking, assault, and an armed robbery in Seaside in 2017.

Vasquez was found guilty of four counts of attempted murder, arson of an inhabited structure, elder abuse likely to cause death or great bodily injury and armed robbery.

The jury found the attempted murders were premeditated and deliberate. They also found Vasquez and her co-defendant Victoria Ramirez used an accelerant to fuel the fire.

