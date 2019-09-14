Self-defense/karate classes to be implemented at San Lorenzo Valley High School

Selfdefense-karate classes to be implemented at San Lorenzo Valley High School

FELTON, Calif. - San Lorenzo Valley High School is taking steps to help students protect themselves after a female middle school student was allegedly grabbed while walking after school.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that, on Aug. 19, a 13-year-old girl was walking on a dirt trail in the 7000 block of Highway 9. She told deputies that a man started to talk to her before grabbing her arm and backpack strap. The girl was able to run away from the man.

According to a local martial arts company, San Lorenzo Valley High School is implementing self-defense/karate classes as part of physical education programs for the entire freshman class.

The classes will start on Tuesday and run through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. The classes will be taught by Neville Loberg, an instructor from Oakstrong Martial Arts.

He told KION after he heard about the incident he immediatly reached out to the school district.

"I thought to myself you know I've got to do something about this," said Loberg.

He's a third degree black belt and has been practicing for over 30 years.

"I do this because I love it. This is part of who I've been for most of my life. I want to move people from fear to caution and preparation," said Loberg.

Athletic Director for San Lorenzo Valley High School, Chris Couslon, said they knew right away they wanted to take Loberg up on the offer.

"The timing couldn't have been better considering the circumstances that had recently occurred. We're just happy to have an outside expert who is willing and able to offer these services," said Coulson.

Loberg said he will be teaching students basic self-defense techniques and awareness.

"How to recognize when they start getting into trouble, when they're in a situation where if key elements exist that all of a sudden they should take extra precaution saying oh this could go badly really quickly. Really basic concepts like situational awareness," said Loberg.