Shark advisory in Aptos

APTOS, Calif. - Rio Del Mar beach put out a shark advisory Tuesday. A shark was spotted just off the shore at Seacliff beach. The advisory covers Rio Del Mar beach down to hidden beach.

Beachgoers are still welcome to go in the water but the advisory says, "enter at your own risk".

A sunny Wednesday brought lots of people to the beach, and some were still seen swimming and boogie boarding in the Ocean.

Experts say the number of sharks will continue to increase as we head into summer.