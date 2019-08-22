Sharks being found with rope tied to their tails

A shark is now swimming free in Santa Cruz, after having a rope tied around its tail for some time.

This is the second time this year a shark has been spotted with a rope tied to its tail. “The entanglement issue kind of came to a flair this season,” says shark expert Sean Van Sommeran.

Not only is it illegal to tie a rope to a shark, it is actually dangerous for the animals. Shark experts say as the shark grows, the rope size stays the same. Eventually, it can cause harm to the shark's body and in some cases kill the animal.

Van Sommeran and the Pelagic Shark Research Team successfully untangled the shark last week. While the shark is now free, the cause of the problem is still unknown. “The hunch is that, it was a benign effort to basically clear the shark off the deck of the boat,” Van Sommeran says. While that still remains a “hunch,” the other shark remains swimming somewhere in the Pacific, with the rope attached.

Along with the roped sharks, several sharks have been found hooked and others washed up dead over the past years. If you happen to see any type of shark in danger, give the Pelagic team a call at 831-454-6567.