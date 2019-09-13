Shaun Livingston announces retirement from NBA

SAN FRANCISCO - Shaun Livingston, a veteran guard with the Golden State Warriors, announced on social media that he will be retiring.

Livingston was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers and was a mainstay in their lineup until a knee injury in 2007. After that, he became a NBA journeyman and played for several teams before signing as a free agent with the Warriors in 2014.

On Instagram, Livingston wrote, "After 15 years in the NBA, I'm excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath... Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. 'The injury' gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn't be defined by my circumstances."

In the post, he also took the time to thank his family, especially his grandfather, uncles, wife and kids. He also thanked former teammates and coaches.

"To all of my teammates, coaches TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. 'The greatest gift we can give is service to others.'"