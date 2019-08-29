News

Sheriff's Office: Convicted felon arrested for having counterfeit money, ammo in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Cruz County Wednesday night after deputies said they found him with counterfeit money and ammunition.

A deputy on patrol stopped Paul Vanhook, who was a convicted felon on probation. Deputies searched Vanhook and said they found several counterfeit $100 bills and about 25 rounds of rifle ammunition in his trunk.

It is illegal for felons to have ammunition, so Vanhook was arrested and taken to the Santa Cruz County Jail.

