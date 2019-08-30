Sheriff's Office investigates threats at North Monterey County Middle School

CASTROVILLE, Calif. - A North Monterey County Middle School student admitted to staff she has been the target of multiple threats. Wednesday, the student told Monterey County Sheriff's deputies the threats began after she refused to join a gang. "One of our units went over and contacted the people involved, the victim along with staff at the school. It was reported that another student had approached her and tried to recruit her into a gang. A street gang," said Captain John Thornburg with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. The 13-year-old told deputies that a female classmate asked her to join a gang last week. Since then, she said she has been bumped into in the halls, the target of verbal threats, and followed home by a group of masked men. "She immediately went home. She hid in her apartment. While she was there, we have reports of three men banging on the door," said Thornburg.

Thornburg said, right now, there is no known threat to anyone else at the school, but they are looking for witnesses to share information. Parents said reports of gang activity at the middle school level are concerning. "It's a surprise for me because they are very young in the middle school. I can't imagine when they go to the high school," said mother of an 8th grade student, Maricela Rangel.

North Monterey County Unified School District declined to comment on the incident itself, but want parents to know the school is prepared if an emergency were to occur. "We work in collaboration with first responders following a shared Incident Command System, insuring safety and accountability for students and staff," said Assistant Superintendent, Craig Chavez.