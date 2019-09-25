Sheriff's Office: Salinas man arrested after detectives find stash of stolen property

Jeffrey Brents

SALINAS, Calif. - A Salinas man was arrested after the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said detectives found a stash of stolen property.

The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating 52-year-old Jeffrey Brents for his suspected involvement in multiple thefts in the county. On Tuesday, the Investigations Division served a search warrant on Eisenhower Street, and detectives said they found the stolen property.

Brents was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on drug and theft related charges.

If the stolen property looks familiar, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 831-755-3700.

Courtesy Monterey County Sheriff's Office