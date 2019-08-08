Shuttles no longer available for vehicle retrieval at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. - Shuttles will no longer be provided to Christmas Hill Park to pick up vehicles left behind after the Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting.

According to officials, the change starts on Thursday, August 8th. Anyone who needs to retrieve a vehicle will be able to go to the park entrance on Uvas Park Drive at Miller Avenue and speak with on-site security to coordinate picking up their vehicle.

The Family Assistance Center and Reunification Center is located at the City Facilities Complex at 350 W. Sixth Street. It will be open through Friday, August 9th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information call (408) 209-8356.

There will also be drop-in services for counseling, emotional support and victims assistance information available through Friday, August 9th at Gilroy High School from 4-8 p.m as well as Brownell Middle School.

Officials want to stress the information hotline (408) 846-0584 is no longer being monitored.

Christmas Hill Park also won't be open to the public for a few weeks as officials say it needs extensive rehabilitation and restoration.