News

Shuttles no longer available for vehicle retrieval at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy

Vehicle retrieval changes after Gilroy shooting

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 06:53 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:53 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - Shuttles will no longer be provided to Christmas Hill Park to pick up vehicles left behind after the Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting.

According to officials, the change starts on Thursday, August 8th.  Anyone who needs to retrieve a vehicle will be able to go to the park entrance on Uvas Park Drive at Miller Avenue and speak with on-site security to coordinate picking up their vehicle.

The Family Assistance Center and Reunification Center is located at the City Facilities Complex at 350 W. Sixth Street. It will be open through Friday, August 9th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information call (408) 209-8356.

There will also be drop-in services for counseling, emotional support and victims assistance information available through Friday, August 9th at Gilroy High School from 4-8 p.m as well as Brownell Middle School.

Officials want to stress the information hotline (408) 846-0584 is no longer being monitored.

Christmas Hill Park also won't be open to the public for a few weeks as officials say it needs extensive rehabilitation and restoration.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

Take a look at which states are the most dangerous when it comes to drunken driving.

Read More »
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

A firefighting bear makes his debut, the United States drops the bomb on Japan again, Charles Manson's followers commit mass murder, Nixon resigns, and Michael Brown in shot and killed in Ferguson, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Find out more about 21 of the world's most beautiful castles, fortified homes that are both a feast for the eyes and a time trip back to the bygone age during which they were created.

Read More »
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

You know you're paying too much for all sorts of things. But just how much?

Read More »