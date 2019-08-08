Siskiyou County man detained for messages on Snapchat allegedly idolizing mass shooters

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Siskiyou County man was taken into protective custody after deputies said he placed threatening messages on Snapchat.

On Wednesday, deputies received a report that a 22-year-old McCloud man placed a message on social media related to active shooter incidents. The Sheriff's Office said the message was disturbing because it depicted mass shootings favorably, idolized mass shooters and expressed hope that a similar incident would happen in Siskiyou County.

Deputies took the man into protective custody, pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 5150. That is usually reserved for detaining mentally disordered people for evaluation and treatment when they are a danger to themselves or others. The detention is normally for assessment, evaluation and crisis intervention or placement in a facility designated by the county.

Deputies said they found three guns in his home and confiscated them for safe keeping.

"In view of recent active shooter incidents in Gilroy, CA; El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH, and other tragedies in recent history, all threats on social media or communicated through other means must be taken seriously by the public, law enforcement and other service providers," said Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Lopey said Siskiyou County Behavioral Health Services case workers went to a local health care facility to help with the case. Lopey also said the man admitted to writing the message, but denied any intent to carry out an act of terror.

The Sheriff said the sergeant and deputies did what they should have done because the man's intentions could not be substantiated.

The Siskiyou Golden Fair started yesterday, and Lopey said he wants the public to know that the Sheriff's Office will take all threats seriously.