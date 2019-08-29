News

Six teens suffering from major injuries after rollover crash in Capitola

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:20 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:19 AM PDT

Six teens suffering from major injuries after rollover crash in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. - The Santa Cruz CHP said six teens are being treated for major injuries after a crash on Portola Drive west of 41st Avenue. All of those involved were 18 years old or younger.

The CHP said that just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officers tried to stop a GMC Yukon for an obstructed license plate on 41st Avenue near Gross Road. Officers said the driver was a 14-year old male without a license, and he led officers on a short pursuit.

The driver lost control of the GMC on Portola Drive, where it overturned and hit a tree. There were six teens from San Jose in the car ranging from 14 to 18 years old. All of them had major injuries and were taken to various hospitals including Valley Medical Center, Natividad Medical Center, Watsonville Medical Center and Dominican Hospital. A 15-year-old female in the car was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

The CHP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.

