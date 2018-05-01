News

Smugglers Abandon Tiger Cub In Duffel Bag Along Texas Border

Posted: May 01, 2018 01:13 PM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 01:13 PM PDT

AP - Smugglers left behind a live tiger cub in a duffel bag when they fled back to Mexico after attempting to cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Tuesday said the male tiger, believed to be three or four months old, has been placed at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

Border Patrol agents patrolling Monday along the river near Brownsville saw three people trying to enter the U.S. illegally. An agency statement says the trio abandoned a bag and returned to Mexico.

Officers discovered the cub stuffed in the bag. Agent Robert Rodriguez said Tuesday that the tiger appeared calm and was possibly sedated.

