Soledad plans to open first movie theater in Fall 2019

SOLEDAD, Calif. - Soledad residents are starting to see action on the site of the city's first-ever movie theater.

The project was approved by the city nearly 10 years ago and has finally started grading work and installation of underground utilities.

Brent Slama, Community and Economic Development Director with the city, said they are hoping to have a grand opening near Fall 2019.

