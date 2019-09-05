Soquel Creek Water District employee among boat fire victims

News

SOQUEL, Calif. - The Soquel Creek Water District said in a statement that one of its employees was one of the victims of Monday's deadly dive boat fire.

The district said Communications Specialist Vaidehi Campbell was on board the Conception. She started with the district as an intern in 1999 and 2000 before becoming a permanent employee in 2001. During her 18 years with the company, she worked in several departments. The district said she "eagerly and patiently supported her colleagues and touched everyone with her kind and giving spirit."

In the statement, the district said Campbell had a passion for water that was experienced by community members at the local, county and state educational and special events. She also worked with teachers to share her enthusiasm with students.

"We will all remember Vai in her water droplet costume at the Santa Cruz County Fair, Earth Day in the Park, and at the Water Harvest Festival. She brought joy to work every day and was a dear friend to all of us. May we always remember her infectious smile, kind heart, vast knowledge, and adventurous spirit," the Special Projects Communications Manager wrote in the release.

The Soquel Creek Water District said their thoughts and prayers are with her family as they handle the loss.

Authorities said they have recovered the bodies of 33 people who died in the scuba diving boat fire that happened off the coast of Southern California.

