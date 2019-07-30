News

Soquel homeless camp moved after increase in trash, environmental issues

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:19 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:19 AM PDT

SOQUEL, Calif. - A homeless camp in Soquel was moved by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office after complaints from business owners and residents.

Deputies were called to the area because the camp was growing and spilling onto the sidewalk and in front of businesses. They said an increase in trash and environmental issues were leading to safety concerns.

Deputies, along with community policing teams, worked with the homeless and moved them from the area.

KION Copyright 2019


