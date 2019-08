SPCA for Monterey County looking for owner of stray pony miniature horse

SALINAS, Calif. - The SPCA for Monterey County is looking for the owner of a stray pony and miniature horse found in Carmel Valley Thursday afternoon.

They were found near East Garzas Road, but are now safe at the SPCA. They are not available for adoption while the SPCA looks for the owner.

If you have any information about the ponies and who may own them, you are asked to call the SPCA at 831-373-2631.