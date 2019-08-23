SPCA increases reward for information on animal abuse case to $5,000

Courtesy Monterey County Animal Services

Courtesy Monterey County Animal Services

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE 8/23/2019 9:00 a.m. The SPCA has increased its reward from $1,000 to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of who ever was involved in a recent animal cruelty case.

The SPCA is helping the Monterey County Animal Services' investigation into a case where a dog was found with a carabiner-type clip pierced through its skin and attached to a chain connected to clumps of concrete. The 1-year-old husky mix, now named Neil, was found on Aug. 3 on Armstrong Road.

Neil was treated by veterinarians and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Animal Services appreciates the support of the SPCA for Monterey County as we try to find out who committed this horrific act and encourages the public to report any information they may have to help bring justice for this sweet young dog," said City Burnham, the Animal Services Administrator for Monterey County Animal Services.

The increase in the reward was the result of a donor.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Monterey County Animal Services at 831-769-8850 or report it online at www.mtyhd.org/animalcomplaints.

PREVIOUS STORY: The SPCA for Monterey County is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was involved in a recent animal cruelty case.

On Aug. 3, a dog was found on Armstrong Road with a carabiner-type clip pierced through its skin and attached to a chain connected to clumps of concrete. The 1-year-old husky mix was treated by veterinarians and is expected to make a full recovery.

Monterey County Animal Services is investigating the case, but the SPCA is offering the reward to help with the investigation. The two organizations are not related, but sometimes work together.

"We hope this reward will inspire someone to come forward with information about this horrible case of animal abuse," said the SPCA's director of community outreach, Beth Brookhouser.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Monterey County Animal Services at 831-769-8850 or report it online at www.mtyhd.org/animalcomplaints.