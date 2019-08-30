SPECIAL REPORT: School district funding disparity in Monterey County

SPECIAL REPORT School funding on the Central Coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - It is not uncommon to hear that Montery County is a collection of cities separated by minutes, but are full worlds apart.



This was thrust into the national spotlight after a recent study from EdBuild highlighted what they call "divisive" borders, neighboring school districts separated by large gaps in student funding and racial makeup. On their national list - they compare Carmel Unified School District to bordering Monterey Peninsula Unified School District (MPUSD), Gonzales Unified School District, and Soledad Unified School District. The same designation was given to Pacific Grove Unified School District and MPUSD. The numbers from EdBuild's study show that Carmel received roughly double the revenue per student compared with the other three. Their "nonwhite" student percentage is 38 percent. MPUSD is 80 percent nonwhite. Soledad and Gonzales are both 98 percent.

