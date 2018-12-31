Staffing shortage forces limited access at Pinnacles National Park

PINNACLES NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - UPDATE 12/30/2018 6:48 p.m.

Dozens showed up to Pinnacles National Park, Sunday, only to be turned right back around.

"We came from Texas. We were trying to hit all the national parks in California," said visitor, Vaughn Linton.

Visitors learned part of the park is closed because of the government shutdown.

"We wanted to hit the east side of the Pinnacles Park. We drove all the way down on Highway 25 and learned that the park was closed at the entrance," said visitor, Srikanth Deshpnde.

Those who were willing to make the drive were directed to the west side of the park. "It took us an hour long," said Deshpnde.

"The kids were getting very anxious. They just wanted to get out of the car. It was a long drive," said visitor, Mrudula Deshpnde.

Gates remain open on the west side, but the visitor's center is closed and there are no public restrooms. This was enough to turn some people away, Sunday afternoon.

Visitors can still hike the beautiful trails on the west side of the park, but a sign on the visitors center door said one must do so at their own risk.

For now, the west side is the only option to see Pinnacles from the trails. Campers with reservations, booked before the shutdown, can enter through the east side, but their exploring options are limited.

"It's a little longer because you have to go up to Hollister and cut across and come down south on the 25. Or, you have to go all the way down to King City and come up on the 25. It's a longer journey and it takes a lot more time," said visitor, James Lew.

Some were willing to sacrifice the extra time to enjoy the stunning views. "It's still a nice place so I guess we'll have fun," said visitor, Yaroslav Azhnyuk.

"It's still a beautiful day. We're out here to enjoy it," said Lew.



PREVIOUS STORY:

Starting Sunday December 30, there will be limited access to parts of Pinnacles National Park.

The western entrance is still open to all visitors, but the eastern portion is only open to campers with confirmed reservations at the Pinnacles Campground.

The National Parks Service says this is because they are not able to fully staff the park due to a lack of federal funding as a result of the partial government shutdown.

Because of the lack of staffing, the entrance at State Routes 25 and 146 facing impacts from human waste and traffic congestion, so rangers have to limit access.

The park asks that visitors follow regulations and pay attention to signs. Bathrooms are limited because of staffing, so visitors should use the restroom before going into the park and only use designated restrooms.

