Standoff ends on Southern California freeway

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - A vehicle pursuit and standoff that jammed southbound Interstate 5 in San Diego County has come to an end.

Officers rushed the car after a police dog was sent in and the driver was taken into custody shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The pursuit began hours earlier in the Los Angeles area and wound around the area before the vehicle headed south.

The car finally pulled onto the right shoulder of the heavily traveled route and a standoff ensued for about 45 minutes.