Starfish making comeback after syndrome killed millions

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 10:32 AM PST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 10:32 AM PST

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Starfish are making a comeback on the West Coast, four years after a mysterious syndrome killed millions of them.
    
From 2013 to 2014, Sea Star Wasting Syndrome hit sea stars from British Columbia to Mexico. The starfish would develop lesions and then disintegrate, their arms turning into blobs of goo.
    
The cause is unclear but researchers say it may be a virus.
    
Now, starfish are rebounding. The Orange County Register says sea stars are being spotted in Southern California tide pools and elsewhere.
    
Kaitlin Magliano of the Crystal Cove Conservancy says four adult starfish were recently spotted at Newport Beach. She calls them a treasure and says it's good to see the stars surviving and thriving.

