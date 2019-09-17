Stolen vehicle stop leads to chase in Salinas two children hit

SALINAS, Calif. - Salinas Police say on Sunday, a 15-year-old suspect is in juvenile hall following a chase that ended at north Pearl Street and east Alisal.

Officers say they pulled over a stolen vehicle on Market Street when the driver took off and led police on a chase. The driver crashed through the wooden barricades, where El Grito Festival had just ended.

“That’s where the main stage was towards the end you could tell he was going to run right through them or stop,” Ivan Gonzalez who was working at the festival said.

Officials say the driver continued on, dragging his rear bumper and hitting a stroller with a child in it. That child suffered a minor cut. A second child suffered an injured foot, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the driver eventually stopped and began running. Numerous concerned community members chased the suspect, eventually catching up to him, and detaining him until officers arrived, and he was taken into custody.

“We can’t say enough that community participation and a better communication with the police department leads to good things like this situation,” Miguel Cabrera with Salinas Police said.

The 15-year-old suspect was lodged in Juvenile Hall on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, hit-and-run causing injury, reckless driving and reckless driving causing injury.