Stop signs installed near Marina High School

Courtesy Marina Police

MARINA, Calif. - New stop signs have been installed at the intersection of Crescent Street and Patton Parkway near Marina High School.

The city was involved in a Safe Routes to School program to find safety concerns and identified the intersection. It is near the entrance of Marina High School, and Marina police said the stop signs will make it easier for vehicles to get in and out of the high school. Police also believe it will be safer for pedestrians and help with the flow of traffic.

The intersection at Crescent and Patton is now an all way stop.

Police said vehicles need to come to a complete stop and drivers should check for students and pedestrians trying to cross the street.

Police asked parents to tell their children about the stop signs and remind them to look both ways before and while crossing the street.