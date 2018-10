BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - Firefighters battled a structure fire in the Santa Cruz mountains early Monday morning.

According to Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the fire ignited at Highway 9 and Douglas Avenue some time before 5 a.m. The fire involved a wood shed and a small amount of vegetation.

The fire was quickly contained with no damage to any homes. No injuries were reported.

The California Highway Patrol directed traffic along Hwy 9.