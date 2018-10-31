News

Student stabbed at Cabrillo College

Suspect in custody

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 12:48 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 01:50 PM PDT

APTOS, Calif. - A 19-year-old student was attacked and stabbed at Cabrillo College. 

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on campus sometime around 12 p.m. Wednesday near the cafeteria. The woman suffered stab wounds to the mid section of her body. 

People on campus helped deputies take the suspect, 40-year-old Steven Wooding into custody. 

The teen was taken to a trauma center in Santa Clara County where she remains in stable condition. 

Sgt. Brian Cleveland told KION the relationship between Wooding and the victim is unknown at this time but there is no further threat to the community. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

 

 

 

