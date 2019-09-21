Supervisor Alejo: Reports of possible ICE arrest at Monterey County courthouse

Reports of possible ICE arrest at Monter

SALINAS, Calif. - Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said on social media that the Board of Supervisors is investigating a possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest outside the Monterey County Superior Court Friday morning at around 7:15.

"This was troubling to our county employees seeing ICE agents target individuals coming to the court," said Alejo.

He said witnesses told him a man was dragged by two agents down a walkway in front of the County Civic Building. One employee told Alejo they saw the end of the arrest and another employee said they saw the whole incident.

Witnesses told Alejo that five agents arrived at the courthouse in an unmarked vehicle with tinted windows. They said three agents did not appear to be wearing badges when they went to arrest the man, but put them on after the arrest.

Alejo said building security believes they were ICE agents. Alejo said County Executive Officer Chris Ruhl confirmed to him that it was ICE. Agents are allowed to make arrests at courthouses.

Alejo posted a picture on Twitter on Friday a pair of work shoes and a tool, and that county security staff believe they were left behind by the man arrested.

"Courts should be a place that is respected, that is a neutral area where anyone regardless of your immigration status feel that you can attend your hearings or come and access a wide range of court services," said Alejo.

"The Monterey Rapid Response does not agree with using the courthouse as a place to arrest our community members," said Adriana, a co-founder of the Monterey County Rapid Response Network.

The Monterey Rapid Response Network assists people who encounter ICE. They claim arrests at courthouses creates fear and deters witnesses of crimes to show up.

They say ICE targets courthouses when targets of arrests are scheduled to arrive.

"We also would like for the county to start implementing policies where they are not allowing ICE agents into our county buildings," said Adriana.