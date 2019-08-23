News

Supreme Court: Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:56 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:56 AM PDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.

The court said Friday the tumor was "treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body."

In a statement, the court said a biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a "localized malignant tumor." The court said Ginsburg does not need any additional treatment but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

The court said Ginsburg canceled an annual summer visit to Santa Fe but has otherwise maintained an active schedule during treatment.

Ginsburg, who is 86, has had several bouts with cancer beginning in 1999. In December, 2018, she had surgery for cancerous growths on her left lung.

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

The White House burns, potato chips are invented, John Lennon's assassin goes to prison, and Pete Rose agrees to a ban from baseball, all on this day.

Read More »
Photo shoot captures woman's battle with cancer, husband shaving wife's head

Photo shoot captures woman's battle with cancer, husband shaving wife's head

A photo shoot in Arkansas captures the moment a husband shaved his wife's head. The woman, Kelsey Johnson, is battling cancer. Photos courtesy Mandy Parks Photography.

Read More »
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

America's major metro area downtowns have experienced double-digit population growth in the decade ending 2010, more than double the rate of growth for their overall cities, according to the U.S. census. Take a look at the emerging downtowns in these U.S. cities.

Read More »
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

King George gets fed up with the rebelling colonies, a silent film legend passes away, the Earth is ready for its closeup, and an earthquake jolts D.C., all on this day.

Read More »