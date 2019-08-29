News

Sureño gang member arrested, caught with butane honey oil lab

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 02:31 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 02:18 AM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - An active sureño gang member was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police found drugs and weapons on him.

Salinas Police say officers assigned to the Violence Suppresion Taskforce unit along with federal and state authorities served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Emerald Drive. During the search, officers found a shotgun, cocaine, Xanax and a butane honey oil lab.

Police say the man was taken to the Monterey County Jail on charges ranging from felon in possession of a firearm to maintaining a butane honey oil lab.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

American troops march through a liberated Paris, the King of Pop is born, The Beatles perform their last concert before paying fans, and Hurricane Katrina hits the Gulf Coast, all on this day.

Read More »
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

This index ranks countries by social and environmental performance rather than economic output. Take a look at the most socially progressive countries in the world.

Read More »
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

Pepsi and UPS are born, Emmett Till is murdered, Martin Luther King Jr. shares his dream, and Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

Krakatoa blows its top, The Guinness Book of World Records debuts, "Mary Poppins" premieres, The Beatles meet The King, and a guitar great dies, all on this day.

Read More »