Sureño gang member arrested, caught with butane honey oil lab

SALINAS, Calif. - An active sureño gang member was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police found drugs and weapons on him.

Salinas Police say officers assigned to the Violence Suppresion Taskforce unit along with federal and state authorities served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Emerald Drive. During the search, officers found a shotgun, cocaine, Xanax and a butane honey oil lab.

Police say the man was taken to the Monterey County Jail on charges ranging from felon in possession of a firearm to maintaining a butane honey oil lab.