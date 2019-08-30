News

Suspect arrested for 2008 homicide and 2011 attempted murder in Watsonville

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 11:36 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:04 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - A man has been arrested, accused of taking part in a homicide and attempted murder.

Jorge Trujillo Rodriguez has been charged for his role in the 2008 murder of Leonardo Barajas, and an unrelated attempted murder in 2011.

Officials say on October 3rd 2008, Barajas was stabbed to death outside of a party at the Clifford Manor Apartment complex in the city of Watsonville.

Despite many efforts, officials say the case went cold due to lack of cooperation by many of the witnesses.

Inspectors and prosecutors from the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office continued to work collaboratively with Investigators from the Watsonville Police Department to follow new leads and information.

The investigative team says they were able to obtain key evidence showing the role that Rodriguez played, not only in the 2008 homicide, but in a 2011 attempted murder, as well.

It was determined that both of these incidents were gang motivated.

