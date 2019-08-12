Suspect arrested for murder of Salinas man

Jose Escalante Lamas

Jose Escalante Lamas

SALINAS, Calif. - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Salinas man.

27-year-old Jose Escalante Lamas is behind bars Saturday night after being booked into the Monterey County Jail that same morning.

Lamas' arrest comes more than a week after he allegedly shot and killed 38-year-old Salinas resident Santos Emilio Barriga at Barriga's home on the 400 block of Sonora Way.

The Salinas Police Department says that Lamas knocked on Barriga's door the night of August 1st. A verbal argument ensued before Lamas pulled out a handgun and shot Barriga in the torso.

Barriga was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where he died.

Lamas then reportedly fled the scene in a dark Sedan and was last seen driving westbound down Chaparral Street.

Lamas has been booked for murder and attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing.