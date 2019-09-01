News

Suspect arrested in Cambridge Court search warrant follow-up

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 06:43 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 06:46 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif.- - Another person is in custody after the Salinas Police Department followed up on a search warrant served at an apartment complex last week. 

Four people were arrested after a search warrant was served at the Cambridge Court apartments last week. Authorities confiscated unregistered guns and illegal drugs during the search. 

Now, a fifth person has been booked into the Monterey County Jail after a member of the Violence Suppression Task Force arrested him last night. 

Authorities confiscated an 80 percent unregistered handgun and $900 in cash from the suspect, who is an active Norteno gang member. 

The suspect has been charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine, conspiracy to sell a firearm and other weapons-related charges. 

The four people arrested last week arrest are now facing additional charges. 

 

 

 

 

