Suspect arrested in Cambridge Court search warrant follow-up

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif.- - Another person is in custody after the Salinas Police Department followed up on a search warrant served at an apartment complex last week.

Four people were arrested after a search warrant was served at the Cambridge Court apartments last week. Authorities confiscated unregistered guns and illegal drugs during the search.

Now, a fifth person has been booked into the Monterey County Jail after a member of the Violence Suppression Task Force arrested him last night.

Authorities confiscated an 80 percent unregistered handgun and $900 in cash from the suspect, who is an active Norteno gang member.

The suspect has been charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine, conspiracy to sell a firearm and other weapons-related charges.

The four people arrested last week arrest are now facing additional charges.